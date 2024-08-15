Vote now for Magic's All Time Greatest Artist
Magic - we play the songs you love.
We believe the 60s and 70s produced some of the greatest music of all time. We love reliving those incredible decades and the memories that came with them. It’s the music you’ve always wanted back on the radio.
Magic delivers the ultimate feel good music - music that spans the generations and brings people together with the music we all know and love.
Magic Frequencies
Find your local Magic frequency so you can listen to us wherever you go around New Zealand.Remember, you can also stream Magic on rova. Download the rova app from the App Store or Google Play.
North Island
Auckland 100.6FM
Seabird Coast 104.4FM
Waikato 100.2FM
Thames 104.4FM
Hauraki Plains 104.4FM
Paeroa 104.4FM
Tauranga 99.8FM
Rotorua 100.7FM
Taupo 99.2FM
Hawkes Bay 92.7FM
Taranaki 89.2FM
Manawatu 104.2FM
Kapiti 95.1FM
Whanganui 90.4FM
Wairarapa 105.5FM
Wellington 98.9FM
South Island
Blenheim 105.7FM
Nelson 99.2FM
Timaru 103.5FM
Ashburton 103.7FM
Oamaru 94.4FM
Christchurch 99.3FM
Dunedin 99.8FM
Queenstown 104FM
Alexandra 95.9FM
Southland 106FM
