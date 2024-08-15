Magic

Magic Days

Murray Lindsay • 10:00am - 3:00pm

Schedule

Magic Breakfast

Mark McCarron

6am - 10am weekdays

Magic Days

Murray Lindsay

10am - 3pm weekdays

Magic Drive

Bob Gentil

3pm - 8pm weekdays

Magic Weekends

Trudi Nelson

6am - 12pm Sunday

Blake Beale

Magic

12am - 6am everyday

Magic Weekends

Murray Lindsay

6am - 12pm Saturday

Magic Weekends

Mark Smith

12pm - 6pm Saturday

Magic Jukebox

Magic

6pm - midnight Saturday

Magic Nights

The Songs You Love

8pm - midnight weekdays

Magic Weekends

Bob Gentil

12pm - 7pm Sunday

Magic Country

Magic

7pm - midnight Sunday

Magic - we play the songs you love.

We believe the 60s and 70s produced some of the greatest music of all time. We love reliving those incredible decades and the memories that came with them. It’s the music you’ve always wanted back on the radio.

Magic delivers the ultimate feel good music - music that spans the generations and brings people together with the music we all know and love.

Magic Frequencies

Find your local Magic frequency so you can listen to us wherever you go around New Zealand.Remember, you can also stream Magic on rova. Download the rova app from the App Store or Google Play.

North Island

  • Auckland 100.6FM

  • Seabird Coast 104.4FM

  • Waikato 100.2FM

  • Thames 104.4FM

  • Hauraki Plains 104.4FM

  • Paeroa 104.4FM

  • Tauranga 99.8FM

  • Rotorua 100.7FM

  • Taupo 99.2FM

  • Hawkes Bay 92.7FM

  • Taranaki 89.2FM

  • Manawatu 104.2FM

  • Kapiti 95.1FM

  • Whanganui 90.4FM

  • Wairarapa 105.5FM

  • Wellington 98.9FM

South Island

  • Blenheim 105.7FM

  • Nelson 99.2FM

  • Timaru 103.5FM

  • Ashburton 103.7FM

  • Oamaru 94.4FM

  • Christchurch 99.3FM

  • Dunedin 99.8FM

  • Queenstown 104FM

  • Alexandra 95.9FM

  • Southland 106FM

